Cape Verde: Meeting Between the HR/VP Federica Mogherini and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence of Cabo Verde, Luis Filipe Tavares

Brussels — Today, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and of Defence of Cabo Verde, H.E. Luis Filipe Tavares.

High Representative/Vice President Mogherini and Minister Tavares reviewed the excellent cooperation between the European Union and Cabo Verde based on a Special Partnership that celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Both agreed that the EU and Cabo Verde share common values and reaffirmed their commitment to further intensify their relationship in areas of common interest like climate change, the Agenda 2030, migration, ocean governance and maritime security.Mogherini also confirmed the EU's strong engagement to supporting Cabo Verde's remarkable development and sustainable growth efforts.

The High Representative and the Minister discussed Africa-EU relations, including the importance of making progress on a Post-Cotonou framework for EU-ACP relations after 2020 and the upcoming AU-EU Summit in November. In the context of Cabo Verde's Chairmanship of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the ECOWAS Commission in 2018, High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini and Minister Tavares agreed to intensify their cooperation in a number of political, security and economic areas, including on migration management flows and on the fight against piracy and illegal trafficking in the West African sub-region.

