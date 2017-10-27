Kenya Arts Diary 2018 Launch - 12 Day Art Exhibition

Heinrich Boell Stiftung and the Kenya Arts Diary Team will launch the 2018 Kenya Arts Diary, on Saturday November 4, 2017, from 3PM at the Nairobi National Museum - Museum Hill, Nairobi. Kenya Arts Diary is a non-profit arts foundation existing to amplify the creativity and artistry of up and coming as well as established young Kenyan artists.

This year, the team have combined the launch with a 12-day art exhibition of over 50 high-quality works, some of which feature in the 2018 Diary. The exhibition runs from 23rd October to 4th November, at the Nairobi National Museum Gallery.

The Kenya Arts Diary (KAD) is the brain-child of the German-born, Kenya-based glass artist and founder of Kitengela Glass, Nani Croze, whose idea was and still is to highlight the artistic gifts of local artists. KAD has been happening annually since 2010. Every year the diary highlights the beauty of local visual artists on a yearly basis where both sculptors and painters are included.

Young, upcoming Kenyan artists are the priority in selecting who gets featured every year. A few resident expatriate artists also appear in the Diary.

The structure of the diary is such that, different artists feature on each weekly spread and their work appears in living colour on one page while on the opposite page, their short biography and their contact information are given for the public to connect directly with them. The same page is one where you can make diary entries.

The guest speakers at the launch will include Joy Mboya (Executive Director, GoDown Art Centre), Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia (Director General, National Museums of Kenya) and a representative from the German Embassy.

For this eighth edition of the diary, Kenyan acclaimed and award winning artiste Juliani will perform live on stage, as well as other acts.