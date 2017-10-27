Kenya: Raila Odinga Yet to Respond to Jubilee Party's Contempt Suit

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka are yet to file responses in a contempt case filed against them by the Jubilee Party.

When the parties appeared before Deputy Registrar Daniel ole Keiwua on Friday morning, they were informed that the two Nasa leaders were also yet to appoint lawyers to represent them in the case.

CHEBUKATI

IEBC and Chairman Wafula Chebukati, on their part said, they were preparing for the repeat election, which was held on Thursday.

Jubilee, through Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, want the two leaders jailed for six months for calling for mass protests with a view to stopping the poll ordered by the apex court on September 1.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's party accuses Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka of sabotaging the poll yet they are the ones who successfully petitioned for the nullification of the August 8 presidential results.

The Nasa leaders pulled out of the repeat election and called for mass protests, accusing the electoral commission of failing to heeds their calls for reforms.

MWILU

Mr Odinga urged his supporters to stay away from polling stations on the polling day.

The Supreme Court deputy registrar on Friday said the filed would be placed before Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu to constitute a bench to hear the case.

Jubilee, through lawyer Tom Macharia, said they want the case heard soonest.

The registrar said the parties would be notified on the hearing date.