Kenya: IEBC Has 36,854 Results From 40,883 Polling Stations

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has received 36,854 forms 34A and 75 forms 34B through its public portal as vote tallying for the repeat presidential election continues.

Through his Twitter account, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the electoral body's team was currently verifying the figures transmitted.

He stated that everything was being done in line with the Constitution, provisions of the Elections Act and guidance sought from the Supreme Court.

He explained that the electoral commission is still receiving data and is due to provide a comprehensive update Friday morning.

Initial figures show that there was a low turnout in the 30 per cent range according to Chebukati who pointed out that 6.5 million registered voters turned out to cast their ballots in 267 of the 290 constituencies.