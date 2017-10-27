Kenya: Nyanza Leaders Oppose Saturday Repeat Election

Photo: George Sayagie/ Daily Nation

A voter casts ballot at St Peters Secondary School in Narok North Constituency on October 26, 2017.

Clerics and political leaders in Nyanza have rejected the planed fresh polls in the region scheduled for tomorrow.

Addressing journalists at St Stephens ACK Church in Kisumu on Friday morning, the clergy said the planned polls in the four counties in Nyanza borders on subjecting the region to a further state of chaos and police brutality.

POLICE

The church leaders included Rev Canon Joshua Owiti of the Diocese of Maseno East, Rt Rev Francis Mwai Abiero (Bishop of the Diocese of Maseno West), Rev Prof David Kodia (Bondo), Arch Bishop Habakuk Abogno (Church of Christ in Africa) and Bishop Betty Onyango (Africa Nineveh Church).

They called for the withdrawal of all the security agents in Nyanza and asked IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to pick the ballot boxes and return them to Nairobi.

"For Mr Chebukati to say he has requested Mr Boinnet (IG) for assistance to ensure voting takes place specifically in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori, that is a license for State massacre in these areas because the only language Boinnet knows is that of guns and bullets," read Rev Owiti in their statement.

IEBC

He said the people of Nyanza, just like their counterparts in other perceived opposition zones, have chosen their political direction.

At the same time, regional leaders objected to the polls.

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, Woman Rep Rozah Buyu and a host of MPs and MCAs said they were not interested in any elections in October.

"We know Chebukati is trying to justify his alleged 48 percent turnout in the sham elections but he must know we are not interested in their charade," said Mr Outa.

Nyando MP Jared Okello accused IEBC of being an extension of Jubilee.

VICTIMS

"We reject their planned polls... I'm a staunch SDA adherent and our right as a church must be respected," Mr Okello said.

The clergy asked Interior acting CS Fred Matiang'i to withdraw "the large contingent of paramilitary police from the region."

The clerics and politicians, led by Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, are currently at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital visiting the victims of police brutality.

More to follow.