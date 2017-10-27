Kenya: Jubilee Plea to Have Supreme Court Hold Odinga in Contempt Due for Mention

Nairobi — The Supreme Court will Friday morning hear an application by Jubilee seeking to hold NASA leader Raila Odinga in contempt following his withdrawal from the Presidential race and alleged obstruction of the party's local agents from training, specifically in Siaya and Kisumu Counties.

According to Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Raila - the National Super Alliance - leader together with his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka have engaged in conduct that can only be termed as illegal, unlawful and disrespectful, all geared towards ensuring that the orders of the Supreme Court are not implemented.

Further, he said, that through the weekly "violent protests" in agitation for changes at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the NASA leader has proven that he was not keen to participate in the October 26 repeat presidential election.

The case was taken before Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who directed the party to serve Odinga and Musyoka with the submissions.

She then directed the case to be mentioned before the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court on October 27.