27 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Plea to Have Supreme Court Hold Odinga in Contempt Due for Mention

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Supreme Court will Friday morning hear an application by Jubilee seeking to hold NASA leader Raila Odinga in contempt following his withdrawal from the Presidential race and alleged obstruction of the party's local agents from training, specifically in Siaya and Kisumu Counties.

According to Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Raila - the National Super Alliance - leader together with his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka have engaged in conduct that can only be termed as illegal, unlawful and disrespectful, all geared towards ensuring that the orders of the Supreme Court are not implemented.

Further, he said, that through the weekly "violent protests" in agitation for changes at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the NASA leader has proven that he was not keen to participate in the October 26 repeat presidential election.

The case was taken before Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who directed the party to serve Odinga and Musyoka with the submissions.

She then directed the case to be mentioned before the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court on October 27.

Kenya

'Guptagate' Hits Businesses Across Africa, China, India

The corruption scandal engulfing South Africa's state-owned companies has triggered a ban by one of the world's leading… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.