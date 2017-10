Kenya: Repeat Poll Result - Constituency Tallies

Final results for Kenya's repeat presidential election started trickling in early on Friday morning.

In most constituencies, President Uhuru Kenyatta was leading.

VOTE

His closest rival in the August 8 election, National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga, withdrew from the race and called for an election boycott.

Areas considered his stronghold had poor voter turnout.

However, results placed him in second position out of the eight candidates on the ballot paper.

By mid-morning yesterday, more than 30 constituencies had announced their results. They include:

RESULTS

Here is a snapshot of the results:

Bomachoge Borabu Constituency

Ekuro Aukot – 29

Abduba Dida – 16

Cyrus Jirongo – 13

Japheth Kalulu – 13

Uhuru Kenyatta – 8,849

Michael Wainaina – 7

Joseph Nyagah – 9

Raila Odinga – 207

Total registered voters – 41745

Total votes cast – 9153

Rejected votes – 75

Buuri Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 85

Abduba Dida – 51

Cyrus Jirongo – 11

Japheth Kaluyu – 6

Uhuru Kenyatta – 50,197

Michael Wainaina – 22

Joseph Nyagah – 32

Raila Odinga – 231

Total registered voters – 76,033

Rejected votes – 123

Valid votes – 50,665

Central Imenti Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 84

Abduba Dida – 38

Cyrus Jirongo – 23

Japheth Kaluyu – 40

Uhuru Kenyatta – 49,049

Michael Wainaina – 30

Joseph Nyagah – 37

Raila Odinga – 194

Total registered voters – 70,124

Valid votes cast – 49, 495

Rejected votes – 102

Voter turnout – 70.5%

Embakasi Central Constituency

Ekuru Akuot – 119

Abduba Dida – 135

Cyrus Jirongo –14

Japheth Kaluyu – 41

Uhuru Kenyatta – 53,668

Michael Wainaina – 14

Joseph Nyagah – 18

Raila Odinga – 324

Registered voters – 131,991

Valid votes – 54,333

Rejected votes – 395

Embakasi East Constituency

Uhuru Kenyatta – 41,157

Ekuru Aukot – 199

Abduba Dida – 107

Cyrus Jirongo – 9

Japheth Kaluyu – 23

Michael Wainaina – 12

Joseph Nyagah – 16

Raila Odinga – 345

Total registered voters – 140,740

Valid vote – 41,868

Rejected votes – 239

Embakasi North Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 85

Abduba Dida – 78

Cyrus Jirongo – 28

Japheth Kaluyu – 42

Uhuru Kenyatta – 44,653

Michael Wainaina – 19

Joseph Nyagah – 17

Raila Odinga – 254

Total votes – 45,176

Rejected votes – 197

Embakasi West Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 173

Abduba Dida – 106

Cyrus Jirongo – 6

Japheth Kalulu – 34

Uhuru Kenyatta – 47,802

Michael Wainaina – 301

Joseph Nyagah – 15

Raila Odinga – 333

Total registered voters – 126,682

Votes cast – 48,770

Rejected votes – 372

Emurua Dikirr Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 33

Abduba Dida – 23

Cyrus Jirongo – 11

Japheth Kaluyu – 16

Uhuru Kenyatta – 21,169

Michael Wainaina – 17

Joseph Nyagah – 16

Raila Odinga – 169

Rejected votes – 69

Valid votes – 21,452

Total registered voters – 35,551

Igembe Central Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 114

Abduba Dida – 91

Cyrus Jirongo – 32

Japheth Kaluyu – 61

Uhuru Kenyatta – 49,977

Michael Wainaina – 29

Joseph Nyagah – 54

Raila Odinga – 380

182 polling stations

Total registered voters – 83,945

Valid votes – 50,738

Rejected votes – 157

Igembe North Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 90

Abduba Dida – 80

Cyrus Jirongo – 33

Japheth Kaluyu – 33

Uhuru Kenyatta – 39,938

Michael Wainaina – 25

Joseph Nyagah – 45

Raila Odinga – 305

Total registered voters – 67,350

Rejected vote – 265

Total votes Valid – 40,549

Kiambu Town Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 131

Abduba Dida – 80

Cyrus Jirongo – 34

Japheth Kaluyu – 49

Uhuru Kenyatta – 64,034

Michael Wainaina – 30

Raila Odinga – 313

Registered voters 80,811

Valid votes – 64,707

Rejected votes – 286

Kangundo Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 41

Abduba dida – 34

Cyrus Jirongo – 7

Japheth Kaluyu – 36

Uhuru Kenyatta – 5,916

Joseph Nyagah – 24

Raila Odinga – 376

Michael Wainaina – 15

Total registered voters – 53,475

Votes cast – 6,449

Rejected votes – 118

Kasarani Constituency

Total registered voters: 146 701

Ekuru Aukot – 263

Abduba Dida – 182

Cyrus Jirongo – 25

Japheth Kaluyu – 55

Uhuru Kenyatta – 85 688

Michael Wainaina – 23

Joseph Nyagah – 37

Raila Odinga – 518

Total valid votes – 86 791

Rejected votes – 528

Registered voters – 146, 701

Kibwezi West Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 15

Abduba Dida – 12

Cyrus Jirongo – 1

Japheth Kaluyu – 5

Uhuru Kenyatta – 2,972

Michael Wainaina – 0

Joseph Nyagah – 5

Raila Odinga – 109

Total registered voters – 80, 805

Votes cast – 3,161

Kikuyu Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 183

Abduba Dida – 125

Cyrus Jorongo – 20

Japheth Kaluyu – 41

Uhuru Kenyatta – 72,022

Michael Wainaina – 22

Joseph Nyagah – 31

Raila Odinga – 311

Total registered voters – 91,157.

Valid votes – 72,755

Rejected votes – 247

Voter turnout 75.6%

Kilgoris Constituency

Uhuru Kenyatta – 27,876

Raila Odinga – 483

Ekuru Aukot – 86

Abduba Dida – 45

Cyrus Jirongo – 11

Japheth Kaluyu-37

Michael Wainaina – 29

Joseph Nyagah – 32

Rejected votes – 121

Total valid votes cast – 28,599

Total registered voters – 68,088

Kilome Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 17

Abduba Dida – 13

Cyrus Jirongo – 5

Joseph Nyagah – 11

Japheth Kaluyu – 19

Uhuru Kenyatta – 3,214

Michael Wainaina – 3

Raila Odinga – 189

Registered voters – 50,232

Votes cast – 3,525

Kinangop Constituency

Uhuru Kenyatta – 93,117

Raila Odinga – 64

Abduba Dida – 17

Joseph Nyagah – 20

Ekuru Aukot – 25

Michael Wainaina – 20

Japheth Kavinga – 46

Kitui Central Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 31

Abduba Dida – 31

Cyrus Jirongo – 4

Japheth Kaluyu – 74

Uhuru Kenyatta – 8,221

Michael Wainaina – 14

Joseph Nyagah – 13

Raila Odinga – 308

Total valid votes – 8,696

Total registered voters - 70,769

Turnout 12.28%

Kitui Rural Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 10

Abduba Dida – 6

Cyrus Jirongo – 2

Japheth Kaluyu – 17

Uhuru Kenyatta – 2,541

Michael Wainaina – 5

Joseph Nyagah – 7

Raila Odinga – 176

Laisamis Constituency

Uhuru Kenyatta – 12,339

Ekuru Aukot – 58

Abduba Dida – 10

Cyrus Jirongo – 1

Japheth Kaluyu – 2

Raila Odinga – 227

Michael Wainaina – 5

Total registered votes – 28, 104

Rejected votes – 47

Turnout 45%

Magarini Constituency

Uhuru Kenyatta – 3,195

Raila Odinga – 515

Cyrus Jirongo – 5

Ekuro Aukot – 26

Abduba Dida – 16

Joseph Nyagah – 8

Michael Wainaina – 1

Japheth Kaluyu – 11

Registered voters – 68,612

Valid votes – 3,777

Rejected votes – 37

Makadara Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 158

Abduba Dida – 121

Cyrus Jirongo – 15

Japheth Kaluyu – 35

Uhuru Kenyatta – 41,956

Michael Wainaina – 15

Joseph Nyagah – 22

Raila Odinga – 348

Total registered voters – 126,048

Valid votes – 42,705

Rejected votes – 278

Mandera West Constituency

Uhuru Kenyatta – 2,470

Abduba Dida – 26

Raila Odinga – 90

Joseph Nyagah – 2

Cyrus Jirongo – 0

Japheth Kaluyu – 2

Ekuru Aukot – 1

Micheal Wainaina – 2

Total registered voters – 26,816

Valid votes – 2,593

Rejected votes – 3

Marakwet West Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 47

Abduba Dida – 17,

Cyrus Jirongo – 9,

Japheth Kaluyu – 29

Uhuru Kenyatta – 34,705.

Michael Wainaina – 21

Joseph Nyagah – 10.

Raila Odinga – 87

Total rejected votes – 55.

Total registered voters – 48,819.

Total votes cast – 34,925.

Mbeere South Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 85

Abduba Dida – 28

Cyrus Jirongo – 28

Japheth Kaluyu – 45

Uhuru Kenyatta – 42,535

Michael Wainaina – 28

Joseph Nyagah – 121

Raila Odinga – 414

Registered voters – 72,143

Votes cast – 43,553

Valid votes – 43,284

Rejected votes – 269

Voter turnout – 60.4

Mogotio Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 101

Abduba Dida – 32

Cyrus Jirongo – 6

Japheth Kaluyu – 15

Uhuru Kenyatta – 23,551

Michael Wainaina – 9

Joseph Nyagah – 10

Raila Odinga – 106

Registered voters – 32, 276

Moiben Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 145

Abdubda Dida – 89

Cyrus Jirongo – 30

Japheth Kaluyu – 36

Uhuru Kenyatta – 44,016

Michael Wainaina – 29

Joseph Nyagah – 37

Raila Odinga – 294

Total registered voters – 68,923

Votes cast – 44,676

Percentage turnout – 64.28%

Rejected votes – 216

Moyale Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 8

Abduba Dida – 80

Cyrus Jirongo – 4

Japheth Kaluyu – 0

Uhuru Kenyatta – 12,717

Michael Wainaina – 3

Joseph Nyagah – 4

Raila Odinga – 129

Total registered voters – 55,670

Votes cast – 12,971

Valid votes – 12,945

Rejected votes – 26

Turnout 23%

Mukurweini Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 32

Abduba Dida – 10

Cyrus Jirongo – 10

Japheth Kaluyu – 17

Uhuru Kenyatta – 46, 689

Michael Wainana – 15

Joseph Nyagah – 18

Raila Odinga – 46

Total registered voters – 55,310

Votes cast – 46,637

Rejected votes – 77

Voter turnout 85%

Nakuru East Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 573

Abduba Dida – 445

Cyrus Jirongo – 82

Japheth Kaluyu – 93

Uhuru Kenyatta – 68,442

Michael Wainaina – 48

Joseph Nyagah – 39

Raila Odinga – 1,038

Registered voters – 112,744

Valid votes – 70,760

Rejected votes – 1,338

Turnout 63%

Narok West

Ekuru Aukot – 34

Abduba Dida – 6

Cyrus Jirongo – 7

Japheth Kaluyu – 14

Uhuru Kenyatta – 17,920

Michael Wainaina – 12

Joseph Nyagah – 5

Raila Odinga – 147

Total registered voters – 55,409

Votes cast – 18,182

North Imenti Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 107

Abduba Dida – 73

Cyrus Jirongo – 19

Japheth Kaluyu – 31

Uhuru Kenyatta – 57,648

Michael Wainana – 24

Joseph Nyagah – 33

Raila Odinga – 333

Registered voters – 89,698

Valid votes – 58,268

Rejected votes – 162

Nyaribari Masaba Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 106

Abduba Dida – 39

Cyrus Jirongo – 28

Japheth Kaluyu – 41

Uhuru Kenyatta – 18, 522

Michael Wainaina – 25

Joseph Nyagah – 40

Raila Odinga – 358

Total valid votes – 19, 159

Rejected votes – 165

Registered voters – 59, 064

South Mugirango Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 75 votes

Abduba Dida – 26 votes

Cyrus Jirongo – 17 votes

Japheth Kaluyu – 33 votes

Uhuru Kenyatta – 17,857 votes

Michael Wainaina – 16 votes

Joseph Nyagah – 38 votes

Raila Odinga – 366 votes

Voter turnout – 26.5%

Total votes cast – 18,208.

Rejected – 159.

Registered – 67,345

Tarbaj Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 3

Abduba Dida – 34

Cyrus Jirongo – 0

Japheth Kaluyu – 1

Uhuru Kenyatta – 4,468

Michael Wainaina – 2

Joseph Nyagah – 3

Rails Odinga – 31

Total registered voters – 19,699

Valid votes – 4,542

Rejected votes – 10

Tigania East Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 116

Abduba Dida – 73

Cyrus Jirongo – 28

Japheth Kaluyu – 55

Uhuru Kenyatta – 41,983

Michael Wainaina – 32

Joseph Nyagah – 48

Raila Odinga – 477

Total Votes cast – 42,812

Rejected votes – 127

Registered voters – 75,920

Voi Constituency

Uhuru Kenyatta – 9,090

Raila Odinga – 490

Joseph Nyagah – 20

Japheth Kaluyu – 8

Ekuru Aukot – 61

Abduba Dida – 35

Cyrus jirongo – 8

Michael Wainaina – 8

Voter turnout 19%

Wajir East Constituency

Ekuru Aukot – 3

Abduba Dida – 60

Cyrus Jirongo – 1

Joseph Nyagah – 2

Japheth Kaluyu – 2

Uhuru Kenyatta – 5,382

Michael Wainaina – 2

Raila Odinga – 61

Total registered votes – 26,974

Votes cast – 5,513

Rejected votes – 16

More follows.