27 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Verification of Poll Results Begins at National Tallying Centre

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Verification of poll results from Thursday's presidential got underway at the Bomas of Kenya following the arrival of 15 original Forms 34B from Constituency Tallying Centres.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati told a press briefing at the National Tallying Centre Friday afternoon that the forms will be verified against those electronically transmitted by respective Constituency Returning Officers as well as results from polling stations in the various constituencies.

Chebukati urged the nation to exercise patience even as election officials at the National Tallying Centre verify results so far relayed.

At the time of his briefing, President Uhuru Kenyatta was leading with 4.9 million voters representing 96 per cent of votes compared to Raila Odinga's 48,200.

Kenyatta Leads in Provisional Tally

Returning Officers started arriving at the Bomas of Kenya on Friday morning as results for Thursday's presidential… Read more »

