Nairobi — Returning Officers started arriving at the Bomas of Kenya on Friday morning as results for Thursday's presidential election started trickling in.

36,961 out of 40,883 polling stations spread across the country had relayed their statutory results declaration forms by 11 am on Thursday accounting for 108 constituencies out of 290 and 1 Diaspora constituency comprising of about a dozen polling centres in Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Africa.

Provisional tallies generated from the Form 34As from polling stations and Form 34Bs from constituencies have so far given President Uhuru Kenyatta (Jubilee Party) a lead over his National Super Alliance rival Raila Odinga with an estimated voter turnout of 48 per cent projected by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

President Kenyatta has amassed slightly over two million votes (93 per cent) with Odinga following at a distant 23,000 votes (1.1 per cent).

The provisional results place Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot in third place with over five thousand votes which are less than a percentage point of votes tallied.

According to the IEBC results portal, three out of four constituencies in Baringo County have posted their results so far.

They are Baringo Central, Mogotio and Eldama Ravine. Baringo North is yet to post its results.

In Bomet County, results from Sotik, Chepalungu, Bomet East and Bomet Central have been published on the IEBC website. Konoin constituency is yet to post results.

In Bungoma County, constituencies of Sirisia, Webuye East, Webuye West, Kimilili and Tongaren have submitted returns.

Teso North, Nambale, Matayos, Butula and Funyula have declared returns in Busia County.

In Garissa County, only Mbalambala and Lagdera constituencies have submitted statutory forms electronically.

Isiolo South constituency in Isiolo County is the only one with Form 34B available so far.

Kajiado Central, East, West and South constituencies in Kajiado County have relayed their electronic results.

In Kakamega County, electronic results from Lugari, Malava, Navakholo, Mumias East and West, Matungu, Kwisero, and Ikolomani constituencies are publicly available.

Only Kipkelion West in Kericho County has submitted electronic results.

In Kiambu County, Gatundu South, Thika Town and Kikuyu constituencies have relayed electronic results.

Kaloleni, Rabai and Malindi in Kilifi County have also remitted electronic returns.

In Kirinyaga County, Mwea, Ndia and Kirinyaga Central have submitted tallies.

In Kisii, Bonchari, Bomachoge Borabu, Bobasi, Bomachoge Chache and Nyaribari Masaba have submitted tallies.

In Kisumu County, only Kisumu West constituency has transmitted results.

Mwingi West, Kitui and East constituencies in Kitui counties have sent in their results.

Matungulu, Kathiani, Machakos Town and Mwala have sent their results from Machakos County.

In Makueni, only Kaiti and Kibwezi West constituencies have relayed tallies.

Mandera West, East and Banissa constituencies of Mandera County have sent tallies as well.

In Marsabit County, only Moyale constituency has submitted returns.

Igembe Central, North, Tigania East and Buuri have submitted Form 34Bs electronically.

Only Kuria East in Migori County has sent in results.

In the coastal county of Mombasa, only Jomvu and Likoni constituencies have posted results.

All counties in Murang'a except Mathioya are yet to post returns.

The same obtains in Nairobi City County where only Dagoretti South has transmitted its Form 34B.

Tinderet, Aldai, Chesumei, Emgwen and Mosop constituencies in Nandi County have submitted forms electronically.

Only Kilgoris constituency in Narok County has relayed its Form 34B.

Kitutu Masaba, Borabu, West Mugirango and North Mugirango have transmitted their electronic copies of Forms 34B in Nyamira County.

Ol Jorok and Ndaragwa in Nyandarua County have transmitted their tallies.

Nyeri Town, Mukurweini and Tetu constituencies in Nyeri have since sent in soft copies of Forms 34B.

Only Bura constituency in Tana River has successfully transmitted its Form 34B.

In Uasin Gishu, constituencies of Soi, Turbo, Ainabkoi, Kapseret and Kesses have sent in their electronic results.

Vihiga, Sabatia, Luanda and Emuhaya in Vihiga County have so far remitted results electronically.

Wajir North and Tarbaj in Wajir County have also sent in their tallies.

Only Kacheliba Constituency in West Pokot County has transmitted its results.