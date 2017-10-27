Kenya: Vanquish Kenya Teams Play for Pride in Egypt

Kenya men and women's hockey teams will be in action Saturday afternoon on the penultimate day of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt.

The men's team take on champions South Africa, while the women will be up against the hosts Egypt at the Suez Canal Authority Hockey Stadium.

With World Cup qualification already up in smoke and chances of winning their maiden continental title gone, the teams will be looking to salvage some pride.

Both teams are also set to play in the bronze medal matches on Sunday when the week-long competition ends.

After two days of rest, the men's team face a baptism of fire against South Africa, who are currently second on the charts with seven points, after two wins and one draw. Kenya are second from bottom in the five team table with three points after one win and two losses.

The Meshack Senge-led side will be hoping that the two-day rest will play to their advantage against a South African team that drew 3-3 with Egypt on Thursday. Senge believes they have nothing to lose and will therefore give the top ranked nation in the continent a real test.

"It has been a disappointing competition but we look to finish on a high and hopefully we can pick some valuable lessons from the competition," Senge told Nation Sport via phone Friday.

Kenya narrowly lost 2-1 in the two teams' last meeting in 2015 and Senge is hoping his charges can show the same resilience.

Senge could get a chance to field a number of fringe players among them Danstone Wabwire, Kennedy Munialo, Francis Kariuki as well as second choice goalkeeper Allan Agesa. The Kenyan defence will need to be wary of the South African twin attack of Kenan Horne and Nqobile Ntuli who have scored three goals each.

Egypt, who top the standings on seven points, take on Ghana needing a draw to be sure of playing in Sunday's final. A win for the West Africans will see them book their slot in the final.

Kenya women's coach Wilson Otieno could also make changes in their clash against the hosts.

Kenya are placed third with three points after winning one and losing twice. Second choice keeper Rachel Kerubo could make her first start, having been on the bench in the first three matches.

Leaders South Africa take on second placed Ghana in a dress rehearsal of Sunday's final.

Saturday's matches

Men: South Africa v Kenya - 12noon, Ghana v Egypt - 4pm

Women: Ghana v South Africa - 1pm, Egypt v Kenya - 3pm