Angola: 432 Congolese Deported From Angola

Angolan authorities have expelled 432 illegal foreign nationals, state news agency Angop reported.

According to Angop, the illegal migrants were arrested by the authorities in the Cabinda Province.

They were intercepted in Yema, Massabi, Chiobo and Chingundo border points, Angop said.

Largest exporter

The agency said 428 of the illegal foreigners were from the DR Congo, while the other four were from the Republic of Congo.

With a population of 400,000 people, Angola's Cabinda Province is geographically separated from the rest of the country and borders both DRC and Congo.

It accounts for much of Angola's oil production, which makes the country the largest exporter in Africa.

Related content: Zambia bears the burden of Congolese refugees

The Cabinda region produces up to 70 per cent of Angola's oil revenues that makes up half of the country's GDP.

Illegal migrants were also attracted to Angola for diamond exploration and business opportunities.

Angola has extensive diamond reserves, principally in the Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul provinces in the northeast.

Wracked by conflict

The two provinces border both the DR Congo and Congo-Brazzaville.

The conflict in DR Congo has forced thousands of nationals to flee to Angola and other neighbouring countries.

Eastern DR Congo has been wracked by conflict since 1994, when Hutu militias fled across the border from Rwanda after carrying out a genocide.