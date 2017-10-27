27 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Supreme Court to Hold Sitting Today on Odinga's Poll Boycott

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Evans Habil/Daily Nation
Nasa leader Raila Odinga.
By Sam Kiplagat

Supreme Court will once again be on focus Friday morning as Jubilee Party seeks to convince the judges that Nasa leaders should be jailed for contempt of court.

The case, was filed on October 19 by Jubilee Party, which accused Nasa leaders of planning to sabotage Thursday's poll.

The case was taken before Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who directed the party to serve Mr Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka with the submissions.

She then directed the case to be mentioned before the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court on October 27.

Jubilee, through secretary-general Raphael Tuju, wants to commit Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka to civil jail for six months for disobeying a court order by planning to disrupt the repeat election.

Appearing before DCJ Mwilu, lawyer Tom Macharia said Nasa leaders, who successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to nullify the August 8 presidential election, have "embarked on a calculated scheme including through use of violence and threat of unlawful sabotage of the elections".

Mr Odinga asked his supporters to boycott the election and most of them heeded the call and stayed away from the polling stations.

Kenya

'Guptagate' Hits Businesses Across Africa, China, India

The corruption scandal engulfing South Africa's state-owned companies has triggered a ban by one of the world's leading… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.