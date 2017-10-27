Kenya: Supreme Court to Hold Sitting Today on Odinga's Poll Boycott

Supreme Court will once again be on focus Friday morning as Jubilee Party seeks to convince the judges that Nasa leaders should be jailed for contempt of court.

The case, was filed on October 19 by Jubilee Party, which accused Nasa leaders of planning to sabotage Thursday's poll.

The case was taken before Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who directed the party to serve Mr Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka with the submissions.

She then directed the case to be mentioned before the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court on October 27.

Jubilee, through secretary-general Raphael Tuju, wants to commit Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka to civil jail for six months for disobeying a court order by planning to disrupt the repeat election.

Appearing before DCJ Mwilu, lawyer Tom Macharia said Nasa leaders, who successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to nullify the August 8 presidential election, have "embarked on a calculated scheme including through use of violence and threat of unlawful sabotage of the elections".

Mr Odinga asked his supporters to boycott the election and most of them heeded the call and stayed away from the polling stations.