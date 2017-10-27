South Africa: Minister Susan Shabangu Leads Breast Cancer Awareness Imbizo in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, 29 Oct

press release

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Ms. Susan Shabangu, will lead a Cancer Awareness Imbizo on Sunday, 29 October 2017, in Duduza, Tsakane Township, Ekurhuleni.

Breast and cervical cancer have been identified as a national priority by the 2012 National Cancer Registry (NCR) due to an increase in the number of breast and cervical cancer cases.

Approximately 19.4 million women and young women from 15 years live at-risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer in South Africa. In 2013, deaths from breast cancer and cancers of the female genital tract, accounted for 0.7% and 1% of all deaths in South African respectively.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month in the country. The campaign aims to raise early detection awareness by promoting testing, examinations and screening.

Women's health is a human right issue; accordingly women are encouraged to make their health a daily priority. They should know and understand their bodies and be aware of cancer symptoms.

The Department of Health, Pink Drive and the Cancer Association of South Africa will be part of the Cancer Awareness Imbizo and will be conducting on site testing, examinations and screening.

Issued by: Department of Women