South Africa: Cheetahs Name Side for Clash in Italy

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has named his team for Saturday's PRO14 clash against Italian side Zebre at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Experienced flyhalf, Fred Zeilinga , will be making his PRO14 debut when he comes off the bench, having being sidelined due to injury.

Zeilinga sustained a hip injury in a Super Rugby match against the Kings in Port Elizabeth in July.

No 8 Jasper Wiese has been called up from the Currie Cup team and will also be playing in his first PRO14 game.

Although the Cheetahs beat Zebre 54-39 in Bloemfontein earlier in the season, they are expecting a tough encounter in Parma.

"Both sides like to play with ball in hand which promises to be an exciting game to watch," said Corniel van Zyl, forwards coach of the Cheetahs and former Benneton Treviso player. "I enjoy being back in Italy and we look forward to a competitive performance that supporters will enjoy."

Kick-off is at 20:00 (SA time) on Saturday.

Cheetahs team:

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazola Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Fred Zeilinga, 23 Nico Lee

Source: Sport24