South Africa: 'Continuity' Behind Sharks' Season Success

Sharks coach Robert du Preez believes that continuity has been behind his side's success in the Currie Cup this season.

The Durbanites head into Saturday's Currie Cup final against Western Province at Kings Park as favourites having lost just twice in regular season, and they have been the benchmark in the competition along the way.

Consistency in performance has been key, and the Sharks look to be a side that is gelling under Du Preez.

This is the coach's second Currie Cup season with the Sharks, and he believes that the success the side is achieving now began ahead of that 2016 season.

"Continuity has played a huge role. Since the Currie Cup last year it started already," he told media in Durban.

"Although we lost a few guys to Japan and France, I think we have kept that continuity going and the youngsters that have made a massive impact and played a huge role in terms of the whole set-up.

"The more experienced guys have played a massive role with regards to the leadership in the group."

Having made the Super Rugby playoffs in 2016, Du Preez will hope that this form spills over into next year's revised Super Rugby competition.

He knows better than anyone, though, that nothing has been achieved yet.

"It all comes down to this game now, but the boys have done all the hard work," he said.

"I'm incredibly proud of them. They've been fantastic, and now it is to be calm and composed. That's what we're going to need on Saturday."

The sides met in Durban two weekends ago in the final round of group stage fixtures, and it was WP who emerged as shock winners.

For Du Preez, it is important top drown out the hype leading up to the final and back the processes that have worked all year.

"At the end of the day, it's a final but it's just another rugby game," he said.

"It's important for us to be cool and calm going into this game. We've done all the work, the guys have just got to go and express themselves now."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:00.

Sport24's @LloydBurnard is in Durban covering the Currie Cup final...

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith

Western Province

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Dan Kriel

Source: Sport24