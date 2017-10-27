South Africa: Sasol Women's League Roadshow Hits Secunda

27 October 2017 - It's all systems go for the Sasol Women's League roadshow at the Embalenhle Sasol Club in Secunda this weekend.

On Saturday, the best teams in the Mpumalanga Sasol League will go head to head to determine the provincial champions that will represent the province at the Sasol League National Championships in December.

The roadshow will also include a Coaches Workshop led by the Sasol Banyana Banyana technical team and will consist of a skills development and information sharing workshop focussed on the advancement of women's football coaches in the province on Friday from 09:00am at the same venue.

The Sasol Banyana Banyana technical team are currently embarking on a provincial media trophy tour to raise awareness of the roadshow and call upon football supporters to flock to the Embalenhle Sasol Club on Saturday to witness the best women's football action that Mpumalanga has to offer.

"Football fans are in for a treat in Secunda this weekend as the Sasol League takes centre stage. Not only will there be great football on display, but there will also be exciting prizes for fans in attendance, so we call upon fans to join in the fun on Saturday and support women's football," said Nozipho Mbatha - Sasol Group Brand Marketing Manager.

Fixtures for the provincial playoffs on Saturday, 28 October will include;

Match No. Team VS Team Venue Time

1 Two Touch FC vs TK Stars Ladies FC eMbalenhle SASOL Club, Field A 08h00

2 Losta Stars FC vs Francis Ladies FC eMbalenhle SASOL Club, Field A 10h00

3 Leandra FC vs Flamingo FC eMbalenhle SASOL Club, Field A 12h00

4 Coal City Wizards FC vs Nkomazi Ladies FC eMbalenhle SASOL Club, Field A 14h00

Notably, Sasol recently renewed their sponsorship of the country's premier women's football league, an initiative that has played an integral part in contributing to the growth and development of women's football in South Africa for another four (4) years until 2021.

The Sasol League takes place across all the nine provinces of South Africa. Matches are played on Saturdays and Sundays in the afternoon and will culminate with the National Championships that take place over a period of one week towards the end of the year.