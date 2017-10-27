Mauritius and Seychelles Embark On New Avenues of Cooperation to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

press release

Mauritius and Seychelles renewed their firm commitment towards consolidating and strengthening the existing bilateral relations with the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and the agreed minutes of the 12th session of the Mauritius-Seychelles Joint Commission on bilateral cooperation held on 23 October 2017.

The MoUs were signed this morning at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis during a joint press statement by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Antoine Rollen Faure, in the context of the latter's State visit to Mauritius.

The five MoUs which will further reinforce collaboration in the various economic spheres are namely:

(i) MoU on cooperation in the field of management of operations and staff training between the Mauritius Prison Service and the Seychelles Prison Service;

(ii) MoU between the Government of Mauritius and the Government of Seychelles regarding a twinning relationship between the island of Rodrigues and the City of Victoria;

(iii) MoU regarding the collaboration between the Seychelles National Human Resource Development and the Mauritius Human Resource Development Council;

(iv) MoU on Health cooperation whereby Mauritius is looking forward to an early implementation of the MoU in order to fast-track the recruitment of Mauritian doctors by Seychelles; and

(v) MoU on recruitment of Mauritian teachers and other specialists in the education sector of Mauritius to work in Seychelles.

In his statement, Prime Minister Jugnauth underpinned the longstanding collaboration with the Republic of Seychelles which he said have been further cemented with the signature of the five MoUs. He further underlined that the promotion of economic along with the social development of the region in addition to inter-regional trade and the creation of a single market are on the agenda of Government to consolidate the strong existing bilateral relations and create more opportunities for both countries.

Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed gratitude to the Republic of Seychelles for their unflinching support regarding the Chagos Archipelago issue at the United Nations and urged for their continuous support as Mauritius envisages taking the matter to the International Court of Justice.

He expressed the common concerns that both Mauritius and Seychelles, as Small Island Developing States (SIDS), share regarding the challenges of climate change. On this score, the Prime Minister reiterated his intent to carry on with the rehabilitation of degraded coral reefs initiative and announced future collaboration with the European Union and Indian Ocean Commission.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also underlined the various ongoing collaborations regarding pressing issues affecting SIDS and the common endeavours of both countries in the fight against maritime piracy and drug proliferation in the region and their adherence to the joint fisheries surveillance programme SMARTFISH.

Regarding the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), Prime Minister Jugnauth underscored the need for both countries to adopt a common stand on the IOTC to ensure that the fishing industries are protected and announced that in respect of the joint management of the Extended Continental Shelf, Seychelles will host the Secretariat while the CEO will be recruited from Mauritius.

For his part, President Faure emphasised that the bilateral relations that Mauritius and Seychelles share is vibrant, expansive and mutually beneficial. The strong friendship that exists between the two countries is cemented by the cultural and insular affinities and historical ties, he added.

He underlined that the common commitment and the synergy between Mauritius and Seychelles have been taken to new heights with the development of a more strategic partnership for mutual benefits. This, according to him, will make the respective countries more secure, the population more prosperous and the region better. He concluded by reiterating his resolution to advocate for initiatives that nurture collaboration and collective actions.

Prior to the signature of the MoUs, the President of Seychelles had a tête-à-tête and working session with Prime Minister Jugnauth at the New Treasury Building.