Mauritius: 'Mauritius and Seychelles to Consolidate Cooperation At the Level of Indian Ocean'

press release

Mauritius and Seychelles are both working towards achieving economic development and at the same time encouraging the conservation of land and marine environment. Mauritius has much to gain from Seychelles' experience in promoting ocean conservation with the Marine Spatial Plan for its Exclusive Economic Zone.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement last night at a Banquet hosted in honour of the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Antoine Rollen Faure and his delegation at Le Méridien Hotel, Pointe aux Piments.

In his address the Prime Minister recalled that Seychelles was conferred the Economist Ocean Innovation Challenge in 2017 for its remarkable efforts in promoting ocean conservation with its marine special plan under the Blue Guardians Programme. This is the type of sustainable development that Mauritius wishes to bring forth in the coming years so as to further develop as an oceanic state, he said.

Mr Jugnauth emphasied that a peaceful and conducive environment should prevail in the Indian Ocean to tackle daunting challenges such as the expiry of Cotonou Agreement, end of sugar quota, restructuring of African, Caribbean and Pacific countries as well as Brexit. On that score, he reiterated that Mauritius as chairman of the Indian Ocean Commission will extend its full support to Seychelles and neighbouring countries in combating other adversities namely drug trafficking, transnational crimes, piracy and illegal fishing.

In regard to the fight against the drug scourge and illicit trafficking, which is an ongoing for both countries, the Prime Minister appealed that both governments should join efforts to find common solutions to these evils of society.

Mr Jugnauth appealed to the Government of Seychelles to be a partner to tap into the huge potential of the African continent which rests on three main pillars, namely the transformation of the port into a maritime hub, the development of the financial services hub and the establishment of Special Economic Zones in Senegal, Ghana, Madagascar and Côte D'Ivoire.

For his part, the President of the Seychelles, Mr Danny Antoine Rollen Faure highlighted that both countries are committed to preserve the seas and tap the potentials of the ocean. Both nations share an unbreakable bond and vision for a prosperous partnership to promote security, combat transnational crimes and tackle climate change, he said.

President Faure called for a robust international strategy to increase resilience of both economies and develop comprehensive economic and trade relationships. The President also lauded Mauritius for setting examples as a dynamic nation and competitive economy in Sub-Saharan Africa.