27 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Eight Men Accused of Business Robbery and Attempted Murder Appear Before Calvinia Magistrates Court

Eight of the twelve men accused of business robbery and attempted murder were remanded in custody after appearing before the Calvinia Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 26 October 2017.

It is alleged that twelve men stormed into a tuck-shop at Calvinia on Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at about 10.am, robbed the owner undisclosed amount of money, including airtime, groceries and computer accessories and stabbed him repeatedly with knives.

The suspects fled the scene after the incident. They were later arrested after we followed information, regarding their whereabouts. After their arrest we managed to recover some the monies including computer accessories which were robbed from the tuck-shop owner during robbery.

The victim has been hospitalised with serious injuries which he sustained during the commission of the atrocity.

Police launched manhunt for four suspects who are still on the run. We request any person with the information that could assist us to bring the suspects to book to contact Warrant Officer Abre Van Zyl @ 082495 5300

The accused shall appear again before the Calvinia Magistrate's Court on the 7 November 2017 for formal bail application.

