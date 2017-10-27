South Africa: Police Officer Shot and Wounded During Cash-in-Transit Attempted Robbery

A manhunt has been launched for suspects who shot and wounded a police officer during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police responded to a cash-in-transit robbery in Fordsburg on Friday morning.

When they arrived, suspects who were allegedly carrying boxes containing cash that they had robbed from security company G4S, fired shots at the police.

Masondo said there was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the suspects.

The suspects eventually dropped the boxes and fled the scene.

"One police officer was shot in the arm and one member of the community was also injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment," said Masondo.

He said one suspect was allegedly wounded during the shootout.

"Police have since launched a manhunt for approximately eight suspects who were driving in a dark grey Almeria sedan and white VW Jetta 6," said Masondo.

He asked members of the public who may have information that could help in making an arrest to report to the nearest police station or to call the crime stop number on 08600 10111.

Source: News24