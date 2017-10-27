South Africa: Premier Ace Magashule On 100th Anniversary of OR Tambo

press release

Free State Provincial Government's statement on the occasion of the 100th Anniversary since the birth of late President O.R. Tambo

In 1936, two African students made history when they passed Junior Certificate (JC) school-leaving examinations with a First Class Degree. These students were Joe Mokoena and Oliver Tambo. In the same year, only one white student in Transvaal managed to equal Tambo's sterling performance.

This strong academic performance signaled a bright spark of uniqueness that Tambo had. He would later become a mathematics teacher, staunch human rights lawyer; and activist for peace, freedom and democracy; an internationalist; and a leader of the African National Congress, Africa's oldest liberation movement, which was instrumental in the abolishment of Apartheid and the birth of democracy in South Africa.

In celebrating the life of President OR Tambo, the Hon. Premier of the Free State, Dr. Ace Magashule, urges all South Africans to learn from his legacy. The Premier said; "In honouring the legacy of President OR Tambo, let us value his lesson on the importance of peace, unity and dedication to harmony. As the Free State Province, we have declared 2017 as The Year of Oliver Reginald Tambo: Let us advance and consolidate unity. We remain committed to advance the legacy of President OR Tambo in all the work we do with all sections of the population."

As part of its work to honour the legacy of President OR Tambo, the Free State Provincial Government has, and continues to implement strategic programmes throughout the province. Below are just a few of initiatives the Provincial Government has done, or will be doing in honour of President OR Tambo;

Statue of President OR Tambo unveiled at OR Tambo House, Mangaung, on 24th October 2017;

Re-opening of the Mangaung Library, which has been renamed Adelaide Tambo Library, in Mangaung, on 24th October 2017;

Hosting of various sport and cultural activities, like O.R. Tambo Games (to take place on 27- 29 October 2017 at Kopano Indoor Sport Centre, Welkom); Aerobics in honour of O.R. Tambo (to take place on 28 October 2017, in Stateway Road, Welkom); and O.R Tambo Marathon, which took place on 15 October 2017, in Mangaung; and

O.R Tambo Memorial Lecture, which will take place tomorrow, Saturday, 28 October 2017 at Kingdom Ministries Church in Welkom, at 18:00. The Lecture will be addressed by, amongst others, Minister of Finance, Hon. Malusi Gigaba.

The Free State Provincial Government and the people of South Africa are indebted to those who sacrificed their lives for us to enjoy the freedom we have today. President O.R. Tambo and many freedom fighters have indeed left a legacy never to be forgotten.

"May the legacy of President OR Tambo live on, for 100 years and more. We will always remember him and many other freedom fighters who have passed on. We will always honour them" - Hon. Premier continued.

Issued by: Free State Office of the Premier