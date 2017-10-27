South Africa: Twelve Firearms Recovered in Just Three Days

press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members who worked in dangerous and mountainous areas with the aim of rooting out criminals and recover illegal firearms. "I would also like to thank the members of the police air-wing and everyone who gave a great support during the operation. These operations will continue throughout the KZN province," he said.

The communities of Kranskop, Umsinga, Muden and Greytown feel much safer and at ease due to the extra ordinary presence of the South African Police members in their respective areas. From 24 October till 26 October 2017, the members from Pietermaritzburg and Port Shepstone Public Order Police assisted by the Pietermaritzburg Tactical Response Unit, Crime Intelligence, South African Defence Air Force Wing, Kranskop and Greytown Visible Policing members saturated the UMzinyathi Cluster during intense three day operations which lead to the recovery of twelve unlicensed firearms with arrests.

The members kicked off the intelligence driven operation on 24 October 2017 at Mambulu an area under Kranskop. Mambulu is notorious for the proliferation of unlicensed firearms which results in the commission of various serious crimes. The sea of blue immersed Mambulu, it was a spectacle to watch for people of Mambulu as various police units snaked in the area driving in a convoy negotiating the difficult terrain as they proceeded deep inside the rural Mambulu. The members got down to serious business as they conducted stop and searches; the members also searched homesteads for unlicensed firearms. The member's efforts paid off when during the search behind one homestead they recovered five unlicensed firearms which included two double barrel shotguns, a 303 rifle, a homemade rifle, a .38 revolver and an assortment of ammunitions. The success of the operation at Mambulu did not end there. A suspect wanted for four business robbery cases was arrested as he tried to flee the area.

The members did not rush off to sleep, on that very same night of 24 October 2017 till the early hours 25 October 2017 the members went out to the Msinga and Greytown areas respectively where they conducted similar kinds of operation as well. In the dead of the night the members recovered two unlicensed .38 revolvers with four live rounds. The availability of the Oryx helicopter from the South African Defence Force influenced the operation commanders to go back to Kranskop and target areas which could not be done by vehicle. On the early hours of 26 October 2017 the members met at secret location where they were to be picked by the helicopter and be dropped off at various places in Kranskop. The unsuspecting people of Khatha, Mambulu and Mandlalathi were woken up by an intimidating sound of the Oryx Helicopter as it hovered above them and dropped off police members. The ploy proved to be very effective as the members recovered a further five unlicensed firearms which included a shot gun, three 9mm pistols and a .38 pistol as well as various rounds of ammunition. The members arrested a 62-year-old male who was in passion of a shot gun and a 9mm pistol. The arrested suspects are appearing in the Kranskop Magistrates' Court today.