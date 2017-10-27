South Africa: Shooting Incident in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein Under Investigation

press release

Western Cape: The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident yesterday morning at around 10:00 in Park Avenue, Scottsdene in Kraaifontein, which left a 25 year old man fatally wounded, and three other males, aged 17, wounded are under police investigation. We would like to place on record that no other shooting incident occurred in Kraaifontein yesterday, and social media reports of six people killed in the area is refuted by SAPS. We are aware of video footage being circulated on social media platforms where the occupants of a green VW Golf open fire at people in the street. This incident did not occur in Kraaifontein area. The irresponsible sharing of inaccurate news on social media platforms is strongly condemned as it creates unnecessary panic in the respective communities.

Our detectives are hard at work to get to the bottom of yesterday's incident and adequate resources have been deployed in the Kraaifontein area to ensure the safety of the community and to quell any form of violence.

An appeal is made to any person who can assist us with our investigation to kindly contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially.