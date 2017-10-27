South Africa: Dobson Wants 'Copy and Paste' From Du Preez

Western Province coach John Dobson wants a 'copy and paste' performance from his flyhalf Robert du Preez in Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Sharks in Durban.

Du Preez was outstanding when the sides met two weekends ago in the final round of group stage fixtures, finishing the match with two tries and 21 points as Province shocked the Sharks with a 30-21 win.

That display showed how far the 24-year-old has developed in this Currie Cup, and he has played himself into Springbok contention with a string of impressive showings in the tournament.

The fact that Du Preez will be going up against his father and two brothers on Saturday has made for an intriguing side-show.

For Dobson, it is important that his flyhalf general doesn't get too carried away with any of those distractions.

"I don't want Rob to feel like he's got a point to prove or that he has to win it by himself, or anything like that," Dobson told media on Thursday.

"All I want is a copy and paste from two weeks ago in terms of his performance.

"He took Curwin (Bosch) on and took the ball to the line nicely. His territory was great and that's all we want from him.

"We don't want to go and win the Currie Cup single-handedly or have a family feud out there."

Whatever happens on Saturday, both unions and coaches could do with this Currie Cup title.

Province last won the tournament in 2014 and the Sharks in 2013, but Dobson and Du Preez are both still searching for their first major title with their respective unions.

The pressure, Dobson insists, is on the Sharks more than the Capetonians.

"The Sharks are top of the log and playing at home and that is significant pressure on the whole lot," he said.

"We're not feeling massive pressure from any sub-plots or the union or anything like that."

Kick-off in Durban on Saturday is at 16:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Odwa Ndungane, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Rhyno Smith

Western Province

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Dan Kriel

Source: Sport24