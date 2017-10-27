South Africa: Government Welcomes Coffin Case Sentencing

Government has welcomed the Middelburg Magistrate Court's sentencing of Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson to 11 and 14 years imprisonment respectively, who forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to pour petrol on him.

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said government is pleased with the sentence that was given by Judge Segopotje Sheila Mphahlele. The sentence, the Minister said, will restore hope in the country's criminal justice system.

"This serves as a deterrent to other perpetrators of these inhumane and racist acts against the rights of any individual. The judgement is a clear demonstration that the South African law is devoted to ensuring that those who commit crime are brought to book," said Minister Kubayi-Ngubane.

Government is initiating various programmes to promote unity, reconciliation, nation building and cohesion. The Minister said it is important to acknowledge that building a non-racial society requires a two-way process and dialogues, particularly in a society that has emerged from centuries of colonialism and apartheid.

"As South Africans, we must strive to build one national identity out of multiple identities based on colour, class, gender, age, language, geographic location and religion. This happens on a day that we celebrate 100 years of OR Tambo, who fought for justice, equality but more importantly a non-racial society," said Minister Kubayi-Ngubane.

Government has commended law enforcement agencies and the collaboration of communities, who ensured that the crime was reported to the relevant authorities.