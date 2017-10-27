press release

Government welcomes the Middelburg Magistrate's Court sentencing of Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson who forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to pour petrol on him. Jackson and Oosthuizen were sentenced to 14 and 11 years in prison respectively.

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said, "Government is pleased with the sentence that was given by Judge Segopotje Sheila Mphahlele at the Middelburg Magistrate's Court. This serves as a deterrent to other perpetrators of this inhumane and racist acts against the rights of any individual. The judgement is a clear demonstration that the South African law is devoted to ensuring that those who commit crime are brought to book".

Government is initiating various programmes to promote unity, reconciliation, nation building and cohesion, it is important to acknowledge that building a non-racial society requires a two-way process and dialogues, particularly in a society that had emerged from centuries of colonialism and apartheid.

"As South Africans, we must strive to build one national identity out of multiple identities based on colour, class, gender, age, language, geographic location, and religion. This happens on a day that we celebrate 100 years of OR Tambo, who fought for justice, equality but more importantly a non-racial society," said Kubayi-Ngubane.

Government commends the law enforcement agencies and the collaboration of the communities who ensured that this vicious crime was brought to the attention of the relevant structures. This sentencing has restored hope in the country's criminal justice system.

Issued by: Government Communications