27 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Another Foiled Robbery By Gauteng Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Swift response by the police prevented Cash-In-Transit Robbery at Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Friday 27 October 2017.

South African Police Service Members responded to a cash-in-transit robbery in progress. As the police were approaching, suspects who were allegedly carrying boxes containing cash that they robbed from G4S members, started shooting at the police. There was an exchange of fire between the police and the suspects. Suspects on realising that they were cornered, allegedly dropped the boxes before getting into the getaway cars and drove off.

One police officer was shot in the arm and one member of the community was also injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment. It is also suspected that the alleged robbers were also wounded during the shootout.

Police have since launched a manhunt for approximately eight suspects who were driving in a dark grey Almeria sedan and white VW Jetta 6.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help arrest the suspects to please report to the nearest police station or call crime stop number on 08600 10111.

South Africa

'Guptagate' Hits Businesses Across Africa, China, India

The corruption scandal engulfing South Africa's state-owned companies has triggered a ban by one of the world's leading… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.