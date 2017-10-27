South Africa: Western Cape Social Development On Alleged Child Sexual Exploitation

press release

Child Protection social workers from the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) have acted to place a 5 year old Diep River girl into temporary safe care.

The child was allegedly being abused and forced to perform sex-acts on older men for money and food. Shockingly, it is alleged that it is the child's mother who exposed the little girl to older men, for sexual exploitation.

In line with the Children's Act of 2005, social workers have intervened and have acted to protect the child. This matter is now subject to an investigation by our social work teams, and our partners at the South African Police Services will be requested to investigate claims of sexual abuse.

It is distressing to note allegations that the child is often left uncared for and neglected. Thankfully, vigilant neighbours noticed that the child is often left alone at home and acted to report the matter.

Ensuring the safety and care of children requires a whole-of-society approach. Child protection is everybody's responsibility. If you see something, say something. Residents must report any abandoned, abused, neglected or missing children to the police or to the DSD Hotline on 0800 220 250.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development