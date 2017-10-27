27 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Drug Dealers Caught in Kwadukuza

ILembe Cluster Task Team in collaboration with Empangeni Public Order Police and Ethekwini Outer South Task Team made it a point that they embark on cleaning the KwaDukuza town from the escalating number of drug dealers in an attempt to eradicate the use of drugs in and surrounding area.

This morning at 08:00, the team went to the problematic places in the KwaDukuza CBD where the congestion in criminal activities took place. The members managed to uncover quite a sizable amount of drugs and money suspected to be the proceeds of drugs. Among the recovered drugs are ecstasy, rock cocaine and mandrax to the estimated street value of R10 000. A total of five suspects including a woman were arrested for dealing in drugs. The operations are still continuing in the Ilembe Cluster and more arrests are expected. The arrested suspects aged between 30 and 40 are expected to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 October 2017.

"This proves that the police are dedicated in rooting out all crime elements in the KZN province. Such operations will continue in the clusters of the province as part of the Festive Season operations," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

