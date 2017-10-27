27 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Probing Cape Town Shootings

An off-duty police constable was shot and wounded in Delft, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Friday.

The 35-year-old policeman was attacked by two suspects on Thursday night, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

He was admitted to hospital.

Traut said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

They were also investigating a separate shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Beaufighter Street in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, said Traut.

During the same incident, a 15-year-old was shot and wounded.

The two were accosted by unknown suspects.

Traut said no arrests had yet been made.

Source: News24

