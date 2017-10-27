Liberia: Dunah Warns PYJ Against Using Nimba to Enrich Himself

Nimba Country District #7 Representative Worlea Saywah Dunah has warned Senator Prince Y. Johnson, to desist from "making business with the county for his personal benefit."

Nimba is not a commodity to be traded for the purpose of getting profit in return, Dunah said, adding that Nimbaians are responsible people who make decisions that will improve their living conditions, which does not in any way suggest that the Senator (PYJ) also a Nimbaian should commercialize the county for his selfish interest.

The outgoing Nimba Lawmaker frowned on Sen. Johnson for often using the county in political situations to enrich himself, adding, "this has to stop because Nimbaians put their trust in him to benefit the entire residents, but not to enrich himself by giving them a bad leader in return."

Rep. Dunah cautioned Sen. Johnson that getting the highest votes in Nimba does not mean that he is capable of delivering the county to the opposition.

"Sen. Johnson got the required votes he needed from the people of Nimba in the first round of voting, because he is a son of the county, so the residents fully supported him. This does not in any way mean that he holds the key to the county's decisions. Since he lost the presidential elections, the people's votes have returned to them, therefore they can now vote for any of the two candidates of their choice who they believe can best lead this nation," Dunah said.

The run-off election, Dunah said, is a new ball game that involves two players with different patterns of playing, "so Prince Johnson cannot play the match, because he is going backward in the Liberian politics rather then forward.

"Johnson has lost the trust of Liberians, because during the 2005 presidential and representative elections, he came third and fifth during the just ended October 10 polls; a trend Dunah said is not good for any politician.

The Nimba County Lawmaker said a widespread belief that Sen. Johnson would help the standard bearer of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change, George Weah to win the Nimba votes is a fallacy, "because Weah has a history of wining elections during the first round, and not the runoff as in the case of the scheduled November 7 runoff, when history will repeat itself."

Dunah said Sen. Johnson being a part of the opposition parties is no threat to the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, "because Boakai is the most experienced and competent person to lead the country."

"Senators Weah and Johnson at the Senate have no agenda, because they both have never disagreed with a single policy of the Unity Party led government, Rep. Dunah said, noting further that Weah in particular has not proposed a bill that will possibly develop the lives of the citizens."

While Sen. Johnson is yet to comment on Dunah's statement, the secretary-general of his party, the opposition Movement for Democracy Movement (MDR), Wilfred Bangura has dismissed Dunah's assertions.

Bangura told reporters yesterday at the party's headquarters in Monrovia that the beauty of democracy is that the governed should disagreed and agree, "but this does not make Rep. Dunah the demigod to speak for Sen. Johnson or about what is good for him to do or not."

Authors

Hannah N. Geterminah