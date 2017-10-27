Thomas Mapfumo's United Kingdom gig, where he is expected to share the stage with Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso, will go on as scheduled on Saturday, October 28 at the Athena Hall in Leicester, organizers have confirmed.

The Chimurenga guru also released a video via social media saying he was already on his flight to the UK from his based in the United States.

In a statement, the show organizers said, PHAB Entertainment said they had settled outstanding issues that had prompted Mukanya to cancel the trip to the UK.

"We hereby confirm that the outstanding issues have been resolved with the promoter. The Saturday show is on and Thomas Mapfumo will perform as scheduled.

"We sincerely regret the wavering updates regarding this trip," Phab Entertainment said.

They said the final arrangements had been marred by some internal issues which had led to the musician purportedly cancelling the trip, adding that all standing issues had now been resolved and everything was in place for the show, which will start at 9 p.m and run until 4.00 am.

The exiled Chimurenga music king will be sharing the stage with Macheso for the first time, in a gig that promises to produce fireworks.

The gig will present a rare opportunity for Zimbabweans in the UK to watch the two musicians perform at the same venue and to listen to two of the most popular music genres in the country, with Mukanya belting out his Chimurenga beats and Macheso with his Sungura, also known as Museve.

Macheso, who held two shows in Durban and Boksburg in South Africa last month, is expected to play songs from his forthcoming album, which is set to be released before year end.

Mukanya, who has not returned to Zimbabwe since 2005, is expected to wow the crowd with his Chimurenga music.

The Lion of Zimbabwe as he is also popularly known is seriously missed in his home country having last played in the country almost 20 years ago. Those in the UK will have the opportunity to hear his latest offerings.

Mapfumo went into exile after the government persecuted him for his strongly worded lyrics against President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF government. He has often said he would be in exile for a long time to come.