The German Embassy informed on Friday that a military aircraft bringing in supplies for the projects implemented by the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group, is expected to land at Hosea Kutako International Airport on Sunday 29 October 2017.

The aircraft will depart on Monday for its next destination, Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania.

The aeroplane, although very similar in appearance to a Transall C160, is actually an Airbus 400 Military type. It is stationed at the Air Transport Wing 62 in Wunstorf, Germany from where it will be dispatched with a cargo of supplies for the German Government's Equipment Aid programme in various African countries.

The Airbus 400 M will first make a stop-over in Luanda.

In Windhoek, it will unload about one tonne of supplies, mainly spare part for equipment used by the Technical Advisory Group.

The German Embassy stated the German Government's Equipment Aid programme helps develop local armed forces in Africa to develop their peacekeeping skills. Active in Africa for more than 40 years, Namibia became a partner in 1992, after Independence in 1990. This cooperation includes sending military technical advisors to Namibia.

"Until now, seven agreements on technical support valued at N$465 million, circa Euro30 million, have been concluded," according to the Embassy.