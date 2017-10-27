Namibia: Cans and Unruly Fan Behaviour Cost Football Association

With the hard financial times facing the football fraternity in the country, the Namibia Football Association (NFA) will be forced to fork out around N$71,000 to pay the Confederation of African Footfall (CAF), due to football hooliganism displayed by the Brave Warriors fans during the team's 2-0 win over Comoros in the 2018 CAF Africa Nations Championship qualifiers played in Windhoek.

The football association, will pay the fine following the decision by the CAF Disciplinary Committee's conclusion from the match reports that indicated that at the 60th minute, cans were thrown into the field during the match.

The association's Secretary General Barry Rukoro this week appealed to the supporters to do away with this kind of behaviour following the penalty from CAF.

"We all know that the association does not have enough funds and now we have to pay for such unnecessary costs that should not be brought about at all. Let us find other ways of celebrating and supporting the team. The team needs our support but it must be orderly and civilized and objects throwing is not the way to go at all," a disappointed Rukoro said.

The committee thus considered Article 82 "Principles of Conduct" of CAF Disciplinary Code stipulates: National associations, clubs, officials and members, as well as their players, shall respect the principles of loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship. Article 83 "Responsibility" para 1 and 2 of CAF Disciplinary Code stipulate: "1.National associations, clubs and officials are responsible for ensuring that the game is not brought into disrepute in anyway whatsoever by the conduct of their players, officials, members, supporters and any other persons exercising a function at a match at the request of the association or club.

Furthermore the host association or club is responsible for order and security both inside and around the stadium before, during and after the match. It is liable for incidents of any kind, and can be rendered subject to disciplinary measures, according to Article 82.