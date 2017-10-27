Windhoek — Acclaimed local actor Dalton Ashikoto, known as Mr Gumbi in the popular South African soapie Generations: the Legacy, has announced plans to produce his own television drama.

Ashikoto says the series follows the life of a fictional character, Kota K, a powerful and ruthless man in the cutthroat world of illegal business dealings.

Kota K is a recently divorced man, who has parted ways with his powerful and gorgeous wife known as Sade, with whom he has two sons, Tega and Tumelo.

The series follows Kota K's life from his office dealings to his underhand activities with no regard for anything, or anyone who stands in his way. To him everything is a 'business decision'.

Ashikoto says he put together a stellar cast with the likes of international actors such as Zikhona Sodlaka, Sarah Kazlowski, Motsoaledi Setumo, Lauren Jenae, Bohang Moeko, Obey Muchipisi, Leroy Gopal and himself, who are set to keep the viewers intrigued and captivated.

He adds that the series is currently in pre-production and is set for release early next year on various online platforms.

They will shoot the series on location in South Africa, but Dalton plans to have it partly shot in Namibia to include the Namibian cast as soon as it secures funding locally.