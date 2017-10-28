28 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Enuawa Is Miss Tourism International Nigeria 2017

By Chuks Nwanne

A graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Ilorin, Enuanwa Blessing has emerged winners of Miss Tourism International Nigeria, 2017. She beat 35 other girls in a keenly contested pageantry to clinch the crown.

Speaking Shortly after she was crowned, obviously excited Queen Enuawna Blessing said, "I'm so happy; words cannot describe my joy. I want to dedicate my victory to God first, my family, my friends, my fans and all those who voted for me. My Pet project is going to be geared towards creating awareness about the dangers of domestic violence," she said.

To the judges, she said, 'I want to specially appreciate the Judges for selecting me as the winner for this year BAIP 2017 contest, and to Mr. Daniel Opuene, the President of the BAIP, for accepting the Judges decisions and giving me this great opportunity to wear the most prestigious and most expensive crown in Africa. May God bless him," a tearful Ewunawa said.

Currently in its 11th edition, the pageant seeks to promote African unity by redefining the African narrative through initiatives geared towards empowering the youths.

Present at the event were RT. Hon. Muyiwa Oladipo, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ogun State, Mr. Andrea Pompermaier, the Consulate General Italian Embassy Nigeria, Representatives from the US Embassy, Nigeria. Kola Ayanwale, MD. Centrespread, Tajudeen Adepetu, MD. ONTV, MR. Yinka Oduniyi MD. AVF & President, Independent Producers Association of Nigeria (ITPAN), Mr. Chris Oputa, MD, Studio 24 & Stylesquad, Mr. Bryan Okpara, Ex- Mr. Nigeria, Queen Marie Miller ex-Beauty Queen.

Anchored by Basorge Taria, the event was spiced with performance by Helen Paul, Gordons and Sound Sultan.

