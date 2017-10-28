Photo: Premium Times

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

Alleged kidnap suspect, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans and three others yesterday begged a Lagos State High court in Igbosere to quash the fresh criminal charges preferred against them by the Lagos State government.

The fresh charges before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo are alleged conspiracy, attempted kidnap, attempted murder and murder. This came on the heels of speculations among members of the public that Evans may be freed at the end of the day. Apart from the charges before Justice Taiwo, Evans is also on kidnap trial before other courts in Lagos State.

At 9: 36am, Evans along with the other defendants was brought inside the court room in handcuffs, escorted by five armed officials of the Nigerian Prison Service. His lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje who had filed an application seeking to quash the charges against his client proceeded to argue his application. Ruling in the matter was fixed for November 10.