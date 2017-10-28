Zimbabwe: Man Abuses Zanu-PF Name to Swindle Firms of Donations

A Harare man allegedly forged a Zanu-PF donation document and used it to swindle individuals and companies of an undisclosed amount of money under the guise that it was a donation to the ruling party. Edwin Shorai Musa (24) from Greendale, Harare, whose business address is mentioned in the State papers as Zanu-PF Headquarters, allegedly committed the offence in connivance with three others who are still at large.

Musa appeared before Ms Josephine Sande yesterday charged with fraud and forgery. He was granted $50 bail, ordered not to interfere with investigations and to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that between September and October 24 this year, Musa and his accomplices hatched a plan to defraud companies and individuals in Harare. The trio, the court heard, then forged a Zanu-PF donation document. Armed with the fake document, they allegedly approached companies in Msasa and misrepresented that they were acting on behalf of the party, before asking for "donations".

Musa was later arrested after his workmates stumbled upon the fake document and police investigations unearthed the offence. Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo -- who is also Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister -- this week urged sponsors to be on guard for individuals soliciting for donations on behalf of the party.

"Members of the public, and in particular the corporate sector, are advised to be wary of individuals who solicit for sponsorships using appeal letters bearing the Zanu-PF letterhead with bogus signatures and directing payments into individual accounts," he said.

"Zanu-PF party disassociates itself from any such activities. All bonafide Zanu-PF appeal letters are signed by the Secretary for Finance, Honourable Dr Obert Mpofu. Furthermore, all funding towards Zanu-PF projects are to be channelled towards Zanu-PF bank accounts as stated below. "The party's finance department's details are: Zanu-PF Fundraising, CBZ 011 226 270 30010, Kwame Nkrumah Branch."