Rwanda: Unity Should Be Harnessed to Build a Brighter Future, Says President Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said Rwanda's aspirations are safe and secure now more than before even as leaders commit to bring diverse ideas together to consolidate registered gains.

He was officiating at the closure of Unity Club's 10th Annual forum, in Kigali, yesterday.

The President said that Rwanda has been defined by two narratives; one about the dark history that resulted into the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi and another story about rebuilding the nation--with the latter now safe and secured for generations to come.

"Our history showed us what bad people are capable of but today we are at a point where we are able to see and understand the good that can come from people. We are at point of allowing ourselves to be on the path of progress," he said.

"We witnessed total destruction, we have witnessed rebuilding and being almost where we want to be. And its up to the leaders in this room (Unity Club members) to continue the journey of rebuilding the country; not only the one that we want but the one that we deserve... building a Rwanda that people feel secure and sleep without bothering about someone coming to ask them about their ethnicity or take their lives."

On uniting leaders

Unity Club is an association of current and former cabinet ministers and their spouses, that has been instrumental in promoting social cohesion and contributing to the country's sustainable socio-economic development.

Kagame commended the club for keeping the mission and purpose for which it was formed.

"Unity club and even the name they carry means a lot to us and to the generations ahead," he said.

"We may all think differently but the outcome must be one that benefits the common interest....We want to harness our unity and use it to build a better future for our children," Kagame later added.

Freedom is up to us

Kagame noted that there has been criticism about Rwanda and the government for taking a stand on its unique decisions.

But the Head of State said that criticisms have been based on external interests rather than the interest of the people.

"They are not thinking about the people but about the interest they can achieve by manipulating leaders of our societies," Kagame said referring to critics that choose to ignore the voices of Rwandans.

This year's Unity Club annual forum also involved local government officials and heads of key public institutions to deliberate on how best they can harness mutual responsibility in addressing social problems to further accelerate Rwanda's development.

The 10th Unity Club forum adopted eight resolutions which mainly focus on consolidation of Rwanda's unique policies that laid ground for promotion of unity and reconciliation among Rwandans after the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The resolutions include; to encourage leaders to set good examples even after leaving office; continued support to unity and reconciliation clubs formed at districts and sector, and promote participatory governance.

Others include emphasizing, documenting and archiving Rwanda's unique approach to finding solutions to challenges as well as safeguarding those unique adventures without undermining cultural and legal frameworks; ensuring excellent leadership in line with government programmes as well as Unity Club's Seven Year Transformational strategy.