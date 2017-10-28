28 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Unity Should Be Harnessed to Build a Brighter Future, Says President Kagame

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Rwandan Focus
President Paul Kagame.
By Athan Tashobya

President Paul Kagame has said Rwanda's aspirations are safe and secure now more than before even as leaders commit to bring diverse ideas together to consolidate registered gains.

He was officiating at the closure of Unity Club's 10th Annual forum, in Kigali, yesterday.

The President said that Rwanda has been defined by two narratives; one about the dark history that resulted into the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi and another story about rebuilding the nation--with the latter now safe and secured for generations to come.

"Our history showed us what bad people are capable of but today we are at a point where we are able to see and understand the good that can come from people. We are at point of allowing ourselves to be on the path of progress," he said.

"We witnessed total destruction, we have witnessed rebuilding and being almost where we want to be. And its up to the leaders in this room (Unity Club members) to continue the journey of rebuilding the country; not only the one that we want but the one that we deserve... building a Rwanda that people feel secure and sleep without bothering about someone coming to ask them about their ethnicity or take their lives."

On uniting leaders

Unity Club is an association of current and former cabinet ministers and their spouses, that has been instrumental in promoting social cohesion and contributing to the country's sustainable socio-economic development.

Kagame commended the club for keeping the mission and purpose for which it was formed.

"Unity club and even the name they carry means a lot to us and to the generations ahead," he said.

"We may all think differently but the outcome must be one that benefits the common interest....We want to harness our unity and use it to build a better future for our children," Kagame later added.

Freedom is up to us

Kagame noted that there has been criticism about Rwanda and the government for taking a stand on its unique decisions.

But the Head of State said that criticisms have been based on external interests rather than the interest of the people.

"They are not thinking about the people but about the interest they can achieve by manipulating leaders of our societies," Kagame said referring to critics that choose to ignore the voices of Rwandans.

This year's Unity Club annual forum also involved local government officials and heads of key public institutions to deliberate on how best they can harness mutual responsibility in addressing social problems to further accelerate Rwanda's development.

The 10th Unity Club forum adopted eight resolutions which mainly focus on consolidation of Rwanda's unique policies that laid ground for promotion of unity and reconciliation among Rwandans after the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The resolutions include; to encourage leaders to set good examples even after leaving office; continued support to unity and reconciliation clubs formed at districts and sector, and promote participatory governance.

Others include emphasizing, documenting and archiving Rwanda's unique approach to finding solutions to challenges as well as safeguarding those unique adventures without undermining cultural and legal frameworks; ensuring excellent leadership in line with government programmes as well as Unity Club's Seven Year Transformational strategy.

Rwanda

Roa's Paintings Light Up Rwanda

Onlookers gazed in awe as he put final touches on a huge and imposing art piece. This was followed by inquisitive… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.