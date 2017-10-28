Nigeria: Enyeama's Return Splits Football Stakeholders

Faced with goalkeeping 'crisis', Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has not hidden his intention to recall former captain Vincent Enyeama to the national team.

However, his plan has been greeted with mixed reactions from some members of the NFF Executive Committee as well as other football stakeholders and the reasons are not far-fetched.

Following his verbal and physical confrontation with former coach Sunday Oliseh and his eventual expulsion from camp on October 16, 2015 in Belgium where the Eagles were preparing for the friendly games against DR Congo and Cameroon, Enyeama vowed never to keep goal for Nigeria again.

Although he is yet to organise a testimonial to seal his unofficial retirement, the former Eagles captain has not kept goal for the team since 2015 and several attempts by highly placed Nigerians like the present Senate President and the Chairman of Senate Committee on sports have failed to convince the goalkeeper to change his mind.

But all that is about to change now that it is becoming clearer that the goalkeeper is willing to bury the hatchet and represent Nigeria at the World Cup in 2018. And Rohr is ready to go the extra mile to get the more experienced goalkeeper to man the posts in Russia.

Even as Enyeama is highly favoured by the coach to return to the team, there are some hurdles in the path of the goalkeeper who is just trying to reassemble his career after he was declared surplus to requirement at his Ligue 1 club, Lille.

Apart from some members of the NFF Executive Committee who are not favourably disposed to the return of the goalkeeper, most football pundits also believe his presence will revive the crises that characterised his time in the national team.

For those who are not in support of the goalkeeper coming back to the team, he is arrogant and has a 'rebellious spirit' and will be a bad influence on the present Eagles who are willing to make sacrifices to fly the country's flag in Russia.

It is said Rohr has since declared that even if Enyeama returns, Mikel Obi will remain the substantive captain of the team. So going by the fact that it was the same captaincy tussle that caused the feud between Oliseh and the goalkeeper, there are fears that Enyeama would not be happy to relinquish the band to his junior in the national team.

As a matter of fact at the time that Enyeama represented Nigeria at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan, Mikel was screening in the Golden Eaglets team.

Furthermore, it is said a feeling may arise among the players that he is coming to reap where he did not sow. It is an open secret that following the 'crisis' in the goalkeeping department after Carl Ikeme was diagnosed of leukaemia, desperate efforts were made to bring back the more experienced keeper but he was nowhere to be found.

However, by divine intervention, FC IfeanyiUbah's goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa rose to the occasion and Eagles picked seven out of nine points against Cameroon and Zambia to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The players may justifiably ask where was Enyeama when they were fighting for the ticket?.

Apart from whether he would be welcomed by other members of the team, his present form is another problem is being questioned by those who feel strongly that bringing him back may be counter- productive.

For more than a year now, the goalkeeper has not been active and even if he gets a club now, he may not pick the right form before the 2018 World Cup. Thus, in the end, he might give the team Peter Rufai's France 98 performance.

It will be recalled that after the Eagles qualified for the 1998 World Cup, the legendary Rufai was called out of retirement but it was a disastrous experience as he simply failed to justify his inclusion in the team. He conceded goals that his critics said even a pregnant woman would have saved.

At the moment, Nigerians are divided over the moves by Rohr to recall the goalkeeper but indications are strong that he is going to stick to his guns.

If that happens, Eagles may be heading to the 2018 World Cup in Russia with an unresolved problem as has been the tradition.

In 1994, the Eagles attended the World Cup in USA with the problem of 'usurpation' of Stephen Keshi's starting role in the heart of the defence. Westerhof preferred Chidi Nwanu to his aging captain and that was said to be a problem for the team.

At France 98, it was the return of the duo of Rashidi Yekini and Peter Rufai to the team at the dying minutes. And at the 2002 World Cup, the sack of Coach Amodu Suaibu and his coaching crew and subsequent takeover by Chief Adeboye Onigbinde was the problem the Eagles took to the World Cup.

A similar problem trailed the Eagles to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when Shaibu again qualified the team for the championship but was replaced by Lars Lagerback at the last minute. It was another crisis moment for the Eagles.

And what transpired between Late Stephen Keshi and the then NFF before the team travelled to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup is still fresh in the memories of most Nigerians. The Eagles did not arrive Brazil a united family.

Consequently, it will not come to many as a surprise, if Enyeama is recalled and the team heads to Russia enmeshed in crisis.

However, former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has said the decision on Enyeama should be left to the coach of the team.

"I feel that the coach should be allowed to decision on the players he wants to take to the World Cup. So far his decisions have not been found wanting so if he decides to bring back Enyeama, he should be allowed to do what he wants.

"By the way we all know how much Enyeama has contributed to the national team. If he is convinced to come back, I see no problem with that.

"However, I advise that everything should be on merit. If he comes back, he should prove beyond all reasonable doubt that he is still good," he advised.

However, a top official in the NFF who spoke on condition of anonymity said he doubts if the decision to recall the goalkeeper is not going to back-fire.

According to him, Enyeama's return may dampen the spirits of the other goalkeepers who stepped up their performances to fill the vacuum he created in the team.

"I don't have anything personal against him but I doubt seriously if we are not killing the spirit of the other goalkeepers. Left for me, we would have kept faith with the other goalkeepers.

"Enyeama won't like to come and play a second fiddle in the team and that will be the beginning of our problem. Is he coming to replace Mikel Obi as the captain? I just hope the coach knows what he is doing.

"Moreover some of us are still not very comfortable with his attitude. It's like he has no respect for constituted authority. We don't want negative influence around the young players," he said.