Nigeria: Senate Leader, Others Ask Buhari to Re-Contest in 2019

By Isiaka Wakili

The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the National Committee of the Buhari Support Group led by Senator Abu Ibrahim, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a re-election in 2019.

Ibrahim, while addressing State House correspondents after the group met with Buhari, however said discussion on the 2019 elections did not come up, but that plans to improve the nation's situation were discussed.

Asked if he would encourage President Buhari to seek re-election, Ibrahim answered, 'Of course, l will because l believe in his philosophy, and l believe he can solve the problems of this nation. He can ensure the progress, stability and prosperity of this nation."

Senator Ahmad Lawan said Buhari had done well so far on his campaign promises.

"Mr. President and Nigerians have a future beyond 2019. What he has started, by the grace of God, he should be able to complete up to 2023," he said.

Lawan, who is also the Senate Leader, added: "The future is bright, and by the grace of God, by 2019, we'll have achieved so much in this administration and Mr. President will have no option but to continue the good work he has started."

Buhari, according to a statement later by his spokesman,Mr Femi Adesina, while receiving the group, commended various support groups working for the progress of his administration, saying posterity would reward their sacrifices for the peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.President Buhari assured of the judicious use of available national resources for the betterment of all Nigerians.

