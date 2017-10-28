27 October 2017

Tanzania Deports South African Human Rights Lawyer and 2 Others

South African human rights lawyer Sibongile Ndashe and two others who were arrested and detained in Tanzania 10 days ago have been deported on Friday evening.

They were arrested for 'promoting homosexuality' at a hotel in Dar es Salaam. Same-sex relations are illegal in the east African country.

Ndashe was released on bail on Thursday and told to report to the police station on Friday.

Senior lawyer at the Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa (ISLA), Matilda Lasseko, told News24 that their deportation is proof that there were no real charges against them, and that the unlawful week-long detention without reason was just a form of harassment.

Lasseko said of those arrested, two were South Africans - one was based in Uganda, while the others are from Tanzania. Lasseko confirmed that the others were released on Friday as well.

ISLA will host a press conference at their offices on Saturday on the wrongful arrests and arbitrary detention.

