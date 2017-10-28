Kenya: IEBC Cancels Saturday Repeat Poll in 24 Nyanza Constituencies

Photo: Nairobi News

Polling clerks at a voting station in Kitui county on October 26, 2017.

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has called off Saturday's repeat presidential election in Nyanza region citing security concerns.

The postponement announced by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya on Friday evening will affect some 24 constituencies in the counties on Kisumu, Migori, Siaya and Homa Bay.

The election was slated for Saturday after polling failed to kickoff Thursday due to an unprecedented violence occasioned by demonstrating supporters of the National Super Alliance who disrupted transportation of polling materials in the affected counties.

"When the lives of our officers are in danger, as a Commission we're deeply concerned. And because of all these factors, the Commission has deliberated on the various incidences happening in parts of the country and has postponed the elections meant to take place in some constituencies to a date to be announced later," Chebukati said.

Voting will however proceed in Fafi constituency and some five polling stations in Turkana on Saturday, he said.

According to Chebukati, a total of 3,635 polling stations did not participate in Thursday's fresh presidential election, accounting for roughly nine per cent of registered voters.

He however said he had received assurances from security agencies that are working towards the restoration of law and order in the affected constituencies at polling centres.

By 7pm on Friday, IEBC had verified results declaration forms from 12 constituencies with 38 forms having been physically delivered at the National Tallying Center.

There were 233 Forms 34B electronically transmitted out of 291.