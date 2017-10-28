27 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Odinga Speaks About Chaos, Voter Turn Out

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Polling clerks at a voting station in Kitui county on October 26, 2017.
By David Mwere

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga on Friday toured Kibra constituency to assess the state of Olympic Primary School that was damaged during chaos on election day.

Mr Odinga, accompanied by area MP Ken Okoth, condemned the burning of the school, pinning the blame on the Jubilee administration.

The school was damaged during clashes between police and residents, who boycotted the election.

Mr Odinga was nonetheless optimistic that it will be repaired in time for the start of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations on Monday next week.

"I have come because of the criminal acts committed in Kibra and especially the burning of Olympic Primary School," Mr Odinga said.

ELECTION

The Nasa leader said he will give his supporters the way forward on Monday next week.

More on This

He urged them to remain calm and avoid confrontations with the police.

Mr Odinga noted that the poor voter turn out nationwide was an indication that President Uhuru Kenyatta's votes in last month's elections were not genuine.

"Uhuru has been telling Kenyans that he has the numbers. I am asking, where did he get the 8.2 million in the August elections?

"On Thursday, Kenyans heard us when we in Nasa told them to stay at home and not participate in the sham elections," he said.

PRAYERS

He called for prayers at the school before the start of exams.

On his part, Mr Okoth said: "Now see, the pupils have nothing to call classes. This vandalism depict acts of thuggery. They have punished innocent pupils."

Mr Okoth said that Kenyans are jaded by bad leadership.

LEADERSHIP

The Nasa leader pulled out of the fresh election citing the lack of IEBC's commitment to conduct a free, fair and credible poll.

"Even if they do what, punda amechoka (the donkey is tired)," he said in reference to Kenyans who are displeased by Mr Kenyatta's leadership, adding:

"Whether President Kenyatta likes it or not, he will go home."

More on This

Kenya Poll Agency Calls Off Repeat Vote in Western Counties

Kenya's electoral commission has called off repeat presidential election in four counties in western opposition… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.