Nigeria: Obasanjo Challenges Nigerian Youth On Science, Technology

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday challenged Nigerian youth to brace up to the challenges posed by science and technology in the 21st century by embracing robotics education in order to be employable.

Mr. Obasanjo made the call at the opening ceremony of a two-day robotics training for students and teachers from selected schools in five states held at the Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

"The point really is that the future is here, no matter where we are in the process of moving ahead with the future and we better start moving with it. The future would be that of cutting edge science, technology, engineering and we are part and parcel of it," Mr. Obasanjo said.

"This is even though we are still far behind in what we should be doing and where we should be in general education", the ex-president said.

Earlier, public affairs officer, United States Consulate General, Lagos, Darcy Zotter, at Abeokuta Grammar School, venue of a similar ceremony, said the U.S. was ready to support Nigeria government on the project.

The training was organised by the office of the Consulate to boost technology education in Nigeria.

Mrs. Zota, while outlining the benefits of the training noted that the good relationship between Nigeria and the U.S., had made it mandatory for both nations to partner on the project which will benefit Nigerian students.

She also announced the donation of ten robots to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Meanwhile, facilitators, Ayodele Odegbola and Olalekan Adeeko, while speaking with journalists said it had become imperative for every student especially in secondary schools to have the knowledge of robotics.