27 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Alice Wahome Confronts Poll Official Over Kandara Election Results

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Polling clerks at a voting station in Kitui county on October 26, 2017.
By Ndungu Gachane

Fracas broke out in Kandara, Murang'a County, on Friday after the area MP Alice Wahome confronted the constituency's returning officer over presidential election results.

Mr Martin Malonza on Friday told the Nation that the MP accused him of rushing to take the results to the electoral agency headquarters in Nairobi "without her input".

Mr Malonza said Mrs Wahome confronted him outside Ng'araria Girls Secondary School tallying centre when he was about to take the results to Bomas of Kenya, the national tallying centre.

MANHANDLE

However, when contacted, the legislator denied there was commotion, saying she merely wanted to verify the results of Jubilee's candidate Uhuru Kenyatta.

"There is nothing to respond to as there was no fracas," she said on phone.

More on This

According to Mr Malonza, Mrs Wahome blocked the road the poll official was using, forcing him to come out of the vehicle.

"It is then that the MP started grabbing me by the neck to an extent that my coat was badly torn," Mr Malonza said.

He added: "The chief agent for the Jubilee Party kept on refusing to sign the form, claiming that he had instructions from the MP not to do so until she arrived.

"Since we had waited for her close to three hours, I was left with no alternative other than including the agent's reason for refusing to sign the form."

POLICE

A police officer, who requested anonymity, said that he witnessed the drama.

He also said that Mrs Wahome only stopped after they intervened and calmed her down.

Asked whether he had recorded a statement with police, Mr Malonza said he would do so after delivering the results at Bomas.

"Due to time constraint, I could not manage to record a statement as I was taking the results to Nairobi but I talked to the area OCPD over the matter and once I'm through, I will record one," he said.

Kandara police chief Gregory Mutiso said they will launch investigations once Mr Malonza files a complaint.

More on This

Don't Allow Violence to Take Root in the Country

Violence that has persisted in some parts of the country in recent weeks is quite alarming. On Friday, the Independent… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.