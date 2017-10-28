Kenya: Alice Wahome Confronts Poll Official Over Kandara Election Results

Photo: Nairobi News

Fracas broke out in Kandara, Murang'a County, on Friday after the area MP Alice Wahome confronted the constituency's returning officer over presidential election results.

Mr Martin Malonza on Friday told the Nation that the MP accused him of rushing to take the results to the electoral agency headquarters in Nairobi "without her input".

Mr Malonza said Mrs Wahome confronted him outside Ng'araria Girls Secondary School tallying centre when he was about to take the results to Bomas of Kenya, the national tallying centre.

MANHANDLE

However, when contacted, the legislator denied there was commotion, saying she merely wanted to verify the results of Jubilee's candidate Uhuru Kenyatta.

"There is nothing to respond to as there was no fracas," she said on phone.

According to Mr Malonza, Mrs Wahome blocked the road the poll official was using, forcing him to come out of the vehicle.

"It is then that the MP started grabbing me by the neck to an extent that my coat was badly torn," Mr Malonza said.

He added: "The chief agent for the Jubilee Party kept on refusing to sign the form, claiming that he had instructions from the MP not to do so until she arrived.

"Since we had waited for her close to three hours, I was left with no alternative other than including the agent's reason for refusing to sign the form."

POLICE

A police officer, who requested anonymity, said that he witnessed the drama.

He also said that Mrs Wahome only stopped after they intervened and calmed her down.

Asked whether he had recorded a statement with police, Mr Malonza said he would do so after delivering the results at Bomas.

"Due to time constraint, I could not manage to record a statement as I was taking the results to Nairobi but I talked to the area OCPD over the matter and once I'm through, I will record one," he said.

Kandara police chief Gregory Mutiso said they will launch investigations once Mr Malonza files a complaint.