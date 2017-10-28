Malawi: Daliso Chaponda in President of Laughfrica Comedy Tour

Concept Creative has teamed up with Britain Has Got Talent 2017 series finalist Daliso Chaponda for his 5th comedy tour of Malawi dubbed 'President of Laughfrica'.

A lot of diversification has been thrown into the planned shows, Musician Patience Namadingo is one of the actors expected to perform.

The platform will offer him the opportunity to do some standup comedy, his new line of artistry.

Also on call will be upcoming sharp comic Prince Chikweba and Zimbabwean Carol Joshua Ncube who has previously performed with Chaponda in 2013 during his 3rd show called 'Presidents of Laughfrica' alongside Ugandan Patrick Salvador.

Creative Director for Concept Creative, Qabaninso Malewezi says the preparations for the shows are going on very well and people should expect well organised shows that would start timely, with full of entertainment and excitement.

"We have finished our sponsorship drive and we are about to start the marketing campaign for the show. Tickets are already in the outlets and people have already started buying more especially the bulk tickets," said Malewezi.

The comedy tour will see two shows being held, the first one is on 24th November at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre with a follow up show a day after at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He says the artists they have assembled would bring their A-game and he revealed his excitement as Concept Creative would be having its first ever show in the city of Blantyre.

"This will be our first show in Blantyre and we cannot wait to pull it off. Patience is diversifying his style of performances and this event is ideal for him to showcase his other creative side. As for Prince you can be assured that he will bring down the house with laughter," he said.

Prices for the two shows have been pegged at K25 000 for the VIP tickets and K15 000 for the standard tickets which will be strictly sold in advance arrangement. Both shows will start at 8 PM.

The tickets can be accessed at Victoria Gardens, Fifteen 15, Mugg and Bean, Poly Steers, Veg Delight in Blantyre while in the capital they are available at Crossroads Hotel, Umodzi Park, Foodworths and Ulendo Travel Group.