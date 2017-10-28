South Africa: The DA Will Not Shy Away From Standing Up to the Public Protector

press release

The DA notes the statement by the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, that she will be pursuing legal action against the party, for reportedly calling her "a spy".

The statement comes a mere two days after the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, at the behest of the ANC, backtracked on instituting a formal inquiry into her fitness for office.

The DA will not shy away from this, or any further legal action, to ensure that the Public Protector's office is above politicking and not subject to the political interference that seems to have characterised her tenure.

Phumzile Van Damme MP

DA National Spokesperson