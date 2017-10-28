Nigeria: The World Oldest Lived 'Sickle Cell Human' to Turn 92 On Nov 1

Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD) is one of the most common chronic yet treatable genetic disorders in Nigeria and several other parts of the world. Millions of those who encounter this disorder often have tales of woe and lamentation to tell.

But Alhaja Asiata Aduke Onikoyi-Laguda, widely acknowledged as the oldest person with SCD in the world, has proved that there is life beyond the disorder. Mama has had a fulfilled life regardless of the chronic disorder. The matriarch of the famous Onikoyi family of Isale Eko, turns 92 on the 1st of November 2017. She is healthy and full of life even as she remains a relentless fighter against the enervating illness.

A recent encounter with the nonagenarian was a pleasant surprise. Watch out for the full encounter with Mama Onikoyi-Laguda this weekend in Saturday Vanguard...