27 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: The World Oldest Lived 'Sickle Cell Human' to Turn 92 On Nov 1

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sola Ogundipe

Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD) is one of the most common chronic yet treatable genetic disorders in Nigeria and several other parts of the world. Millions of those who encounter this disorder often have tales of woe and lamentation to tell.

But Alhaja Asiata Aduke Onikoyi-Laguda, widely acknowledged as the oldest person with SCD in the world, has proved that there is life beyond the disorder. Mama has had a fulfilled life regardless of the chronic disorder. The matriarch of the famous Onikoyi family of Isale Eko, turns 92 on the 1st of November 2017. She is healthy and full of life even as she remains a relentless fighter against the enervating illness.

A recent encounter with the nonagenarian was a pleasant surprise. Watch out for the full encounter with Mama Onikoyi-Laguda this weekend in Saturday Vanguard...

Nigeria

Senate Leader, Others Ask Buhari to Re-Contest in 2019

The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the National Committee of the Buhari Support Group led by Senator Abu… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.