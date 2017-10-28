Angola: Luanda Govt Pledges to Crack Down On Illegal Street Vending

Luanda — The governor of Luanda province Adriano Mendes de Carvalho has directed the municipal and district administrators of Luanda to urgently put an end to the illegal sales along the streets, avenues and pedestrian areas.

This was during a meeting aimed to discuss the Provincial Contingency Plan on Disasters.

He regretted the fact that illegal sales are performed along the roads and pedestrian, under the nose of municipal and communal administrators.

"It is important to start correcting these practices. Those who fail to play their role it is better leave the position," he warned the administrators.

In his speech, the governor also slammed those who steal medicines in hospitals and smuggle fuel from the country.

The governor also warned those lacking humanisation and sensitivity to the patients, adding all these situations must be corrected and improved soon.

Adriano Mendes de Carvalho also warned of nepotism and private companies providing services created in institutions which, according to him, should not exist.

He appealed to the district administrators to keep an eye on stealers of electric cable, members of gang and illegal immigration.

Another problem mentioned has to do with the illegal grabbing of land, the shortage of water and light, stating that mechanisms are underway to improve the situation soon.

The meeting was attended by vice governors and municipal and communal administrators.

Provincial directors also joined the meeting.